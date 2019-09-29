Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shares Rose While Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $9.69 Million; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lifted Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 127,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 145,065 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 million, down from 272,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 603,067 shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 84.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 364,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 797,772 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.99M, up from 432,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 531,249 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Community Bancorp Na owns 303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 56,651 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 1.04M shares. Yorktown Mngmt Com has 0.18% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 576,345 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,760 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 86,611 shares. Martin Currie Limited has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Ls Advisors Limited Co has 200 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 6,363 shares. Cetera Lc holds 0.01% or 6,396 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corp stated it has 22,518 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,746 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $261.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 782,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,839 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems In (NASDAQ:CVLT).

