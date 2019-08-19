Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Raised Its Holding; Swedbank Position in Exelon (EXC) Has Increased by $2.00 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 68,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.02 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 133,676 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Swedbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 39,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.77 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 799,261 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 218,656 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $340.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,877 shares, and cut its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 323 shares to 215,465 shares, valued at $375.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,316 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).