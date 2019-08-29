Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Lifted by $472,032

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 36,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 31,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 277,457 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,860 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 11,088 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 101,519 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Montag A Associates holds 27,191 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability stated it has 38,960 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 194,753 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 2,863 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 8,951 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Co reported 3,334 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 60,869 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.26% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Btc holds 0.68% or 42,657 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial has invested 0.09% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cypress Group Inc owns 18,149 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,768 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,214 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

