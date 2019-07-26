Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Cut Position by $13.38 Million as Shares Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 572,161 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 7.67 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 111,087 shares, valued at $50.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,987 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $83.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 56,590 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Mngmt holds 14,022 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 51,967 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 93,142 shares. Destination Wealth owns 34,805 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Psagot Inv House reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.62M shares. New York-based Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs invested in 66,336 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 5,784 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.