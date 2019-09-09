Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Lowered Its Stake by $17.12 Million; As Ugi (UGI) Market Value Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 377,888 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 625,569 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.57M for 139.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.