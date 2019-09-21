Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Has Increased by Shell Asset Management Co

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 8,788 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 5,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 575,120 shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 144.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 272,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $79.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 15,336 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 8,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,313 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).