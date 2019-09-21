Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Increased Its Holding by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Brightcove (BCOV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Cut Stake by $665,000

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 173,867 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 521,323 shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 2.45 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 48,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 39,600 shares. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.5% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). 77,906 were accumulated by First Washington Corporation. Trigran Invs reported 6.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 251,928 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 276,581 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 168,526 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 159,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 62,800 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 535 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.04% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Hawk Ridge Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.4% or 1.25 million shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 282,100 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

