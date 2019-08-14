Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Has Raised Holding by $18.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Joho Capital Trimmed Position by $14.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 219,570 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 507,522 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $224.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 83,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).