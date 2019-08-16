Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding Has Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.93. About 273,361 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 232,219 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,068 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Parametric Limited holds 0.05% or 400,035 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com reported 1,575 shares. Natl Invest Services Incorporated Wi owns 18,806 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. 57,076 are owned by Amp Investors. Cibc Markets holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 23,601 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 19,033 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 8,400 shares. 728,725 were accumulated by Champlain Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 4,401 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,318 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd owns 6,231 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 12,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc has 5,387 shares.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

