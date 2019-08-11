Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $567,072 as Shares Rose; As State Auto Finl (STFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Stake by $5.18 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in State Auto Finl Corp (STFC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 161,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.22% . The institutional investor held 253,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 415,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in State Auto Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 92,787 shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares Dividend of 10c; 01/05/2018 – State Auto Labs Fund Invests in Matterport; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, STATE AUTO P&C TERMINATED ITS CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS MATURING IN JULY 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – PRIOR TO ITS TERMINATION, STATE AUTO P&C HAD NOT MADE ANY BORROWINGS UNDER THE SPC CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold STFC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 750,027 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,020 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.05% or 16,100 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 385,842 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 22,968 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 29,512 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,000 shares. Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). State Street owns 321,816 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $35,975 activity. Hubbard Kym Marie bought $4,950 worth of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) on Friday, August 2.