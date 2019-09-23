Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Boosted by $9.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 769,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 13.55 million shares traded or 100.24% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 127,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 145,065 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 million, down from 272,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 330,646 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 143.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 114,378 shares to 626,557 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 150,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palomar Holdings leads financial gainers, Ashford and Yirendai among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.