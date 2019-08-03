Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $398,442; As Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.30 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 44,871 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 38,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 436,654 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 48.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 44,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 91,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.07M shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 9,228 shares to 96,910 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 340,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: