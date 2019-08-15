Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Kylin Management Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Has Upped by $31.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 1.19M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 44,871 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 38,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 393,519 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6,356 shares to 9,181 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 89,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,933 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

