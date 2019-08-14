Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Upped Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased by $405,107 Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 90,221 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 88,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $215.94. About 1.62 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.52 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 236,580 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd holds 150 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 222,656 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 13,036 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 89,368 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors invested 3.51% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thomasville Bankshares owns 7,084 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability holds 1,559 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Security has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Grimes Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Element Llc invested in 0.05% or 7,799 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.38M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 95,835 were reported by Sit Investment Associate. Wright Ser Incorporated owns 12,650 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 55,878 shares to 41,696 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 55,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,947 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares to 9.36 million shares, valued at $328.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).