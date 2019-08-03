Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Aviva Plc Increased Its Stake by $927,828; Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 16,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 14,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 245,524 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, up from 231,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 436,654 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,822 shares to 326,836 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 82,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,044 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,236 shares to 2,187 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 32,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

