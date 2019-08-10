Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Its Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) as Stock Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.09M shares traded or 139.80% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “InterXion Holding N.V. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 38,365 shares to 230,386 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,316 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT: Free Cash Flow Unlikely To Cover Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Passes Through 9% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Declares Common Dividend; Receives Affirmed S&P Ratings and Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 31,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 58,423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 3.12 million shares. 41,535 are owned by Brinker Cap. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 9,536 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 745,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc reported 192,727 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 202,380 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Essex Finance holds 0.1% or 16,422 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 13,460 shares.