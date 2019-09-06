Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose While Bamco Trimmed Holding by $4.46 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Stake

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 67,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 534,209 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.65M, down from 601,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 342,017 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 31.62M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.57M for 146.43 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.