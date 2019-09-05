InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Reaches $81.84 High on Sep, 5; Healthstream (HSTM) Sentiment Is 1.16

Healthstream Inc (HSTM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 66 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 57 decreased and sold equity positions in Healthstream Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 22.95 million shares, down from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Healthstream Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 49 Increased: 48 New Position: 18.

The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $89.21 target or 9.00% above today’s $81.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.26 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $89.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $563.40M more. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 50,354 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $868.94 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 59.54 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.36 million for 92.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.76% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. for 911,028 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 71,402 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.04% invested in the company for 255,197 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,406 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -7.44% below currents $81.84 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 146.14 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.26 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 153.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.