InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Reaches $79.16 52-Week High; Ak Steel Holding Has 0.99 Sentiment

The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.33 target or 4.00% above today’s $79.16 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.06 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $82.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $242.20M more. The stock increased 3.56% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 251,435 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 82 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 83 sold and trimmed stakes in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -4.31% below currents $79.16 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INXN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 148.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.

The stock increased 3.35% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.315. About 5.46M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers