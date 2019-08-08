InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Reaches $77.87 52-Week High; Starrett L S Co (SCX) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Starrett L S Co (SCX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.06, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold holdings in Starrett L S Co. The funds in our database now hold: 2.92 million shares, up from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Starrett L S Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.21 target or 3.00% above today’s $77.87 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.95 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $80.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $178.53 million more. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 176,604 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Interxion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $69 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.95 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 145.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

More recent The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 60% – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Directors Own The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STARRETT SETS DATE FOR ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 3,916 shares traded. The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $40.45 million. The companyÂ’s products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company for 354,083 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 201,715 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 58,949 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 304,680 shares.