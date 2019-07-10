InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Reaches $76.87 High on Jul, 10; Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $80.71 target or 5.00% above today’s $76.87 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.53B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $80.71 PT is reached, the company will be worth $276.30 million more. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 103,865 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 76 trimmed and sold holdings in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 36.32 million shares, down from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Advanced Energy Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 76 New Position: 27.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 95,800 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 484,232 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,678 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 75.21% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.21 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.47M for 44.23 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.31% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.87% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 65,689 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 17.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50M for 120.11 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 143.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.