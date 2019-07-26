InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Reaches $73.36 After 8.00% Down Move; Cypress Funds Has Lowered Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 20.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 2.20%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 335,000 shares with $18.00 million value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 444,438 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 377,303 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLIONThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $5.27 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $67.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:INXN worth $421.92 million less.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 114.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 137.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”.

Among 9 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. XPO Logistics had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Llc owns 24,745 shares. Fmr Lc holds 77,156 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 217,407 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,886 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 2.18M shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 65,704 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 989,036 were reported by Century Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 22,100 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 85 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.08% or 217,735 shares. Regions Fin has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Andra Ap owns 0.11% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 67,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.04% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 339,066 shares. 684,755 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.56M for 15.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.