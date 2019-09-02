Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position Upped by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 69.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 58,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 25,602 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.37M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 14,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 250,875 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, up from 236,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 28,856 shares to 37,056 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 21,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.08% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,203 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 14,639 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 55,677 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Johnson Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bluemountain owns 5,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,107 were reported by Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership. North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 104,112 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.07% or 1.51 million shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $263.18M for 8.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

