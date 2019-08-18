Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position Held by Tensile Capital Management Llc; Everett Harris & Company Trimmed Colgate (CL) Position by $641,104; Share Value Rose

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.75M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class A (BRKA) by 4 shares to 1,448 shares, valued at $436.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 36,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.01% or 30,250 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 10,029 shares. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 26,493 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advsr has invested 0.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 72,330 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 10 has 153,638 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth invested in 41,731 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 6,336 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 3,316 are owned by American Advsr Limited Liability. New York-based Canandaigua National Bank Tru Company has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 277,629 shares. Karpas Strategies holds 0.29% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Research Inc invested in 56,351 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78,000 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).