Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding Lifted by Tensile Capital Management Llc; Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered by $318,560 as Stock Value Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 245,766 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 36,800 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 53,548 shares. Captrust has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 22,356 shares. Stifel owns 308,818 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 263 shares. Tokio Marine Asset invested in 0.1% or 2,903 shares. Btr Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,295 shares. North Amer Management Corporation has 4,612 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 921,900 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 845 were reported by Washington Tru National Bank. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 49,281 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Synovus accumulated 49,511 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.07% stake.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares to 20,796 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

