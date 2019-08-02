Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $6.04 Million; Blair William & Company Has Lowered Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding by $5.71 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 91,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 416,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 336,026 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 45,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.06M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 724,703 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 107.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 19,741 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Glynn Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.75% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Franklin Resources holds 0.13% or 1.88M shares. New England Management Inc owns 0.16% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,850 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Lc has 0.27% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5,602 shares. Navellier Associate Incorporated invested in 1.96% or 99,791 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 111,139 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 58,581 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 4,003 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 17,248 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,143 shares in its portfolio. 127,156 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 86,785 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 7,459 shares to 48,974 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 12,000 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares with value of $1.41M were sold by Wallach Matthew J.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 254,066 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 119.00 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.