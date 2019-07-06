Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Victory Capital Management Increased Holding; As Netease (NTES) Share Price Rose, Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Its Position by $723,000

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $261.5. About 351,118 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 52,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.31 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 311,586 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetEase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetEase Has Global Growth Plans – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2019: CUI, NTES, WIX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huya Inc by 66,700 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX).