Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holder Tensile Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $304,500

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 142,867 shares traded or 64.07% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Interxion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares to 624,987 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,993 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.