Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.06 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Cut by $401,145 Its Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 233,213 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 9.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 150 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department holds 1.22% or 111,870 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 31,301 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 1.20M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 4.92 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Trust, a New York-based fund reported 39,746 shares. State Street holds 0.26% or 68.91 million shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Duncker Streett And Company holds 0.64% or 57,766 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Llc holds 0.4% or 20,917 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria accumulated 1.67% or 161,280 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Old Bank In owns 94,074 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 8,403 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com owns 1,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

