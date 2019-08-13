Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Kemet (KEM) Shareholder Nokomis Capital Boosted Its Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 145,721 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 570,486 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,480 are owned by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Invesco Limited stated it has 457,449 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 55,095 shares. Prudential holds 94,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 665,866 shares. 606,284 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Arizona State Retirement owns 89,144 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 581 shares. Amer Gru Inc reported 0% stake.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 187,000 shares to 938,282 shares, valued at $51.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 257,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.