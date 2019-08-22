Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Declined, Hamel Associates Lowered Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 135,831 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $88.53. About 542,956 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $61.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. $2,283 worth of stock was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $4,231 was bought by Sanchez Robert. Muccilo Robert had bought 89 shares worth $7,530 on Sunday, March 31. $518 worth of stock was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 31 McAvoy John bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $88 on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has 0.13% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 2,452 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Co reported 4,976 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 1,400 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.07% or 1,179 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt owns 15,980 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Utd Fire Gp owns 1,500 shares. L And S Advisors Inc stated it has 30,089 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,069 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 249,599 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Illinois-based High Pointe Cap Lc has invested 1.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).