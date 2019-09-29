Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $800,204; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Loews Upped Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 174,471 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 603,067 shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17

Loews Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1310.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 157,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 35,018 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 40,441 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 88,234 shares. Advent Ma reported 1.06 million shares stake. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 11,298 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Com, Vermont-based fund reported 277 shares. 110,045 are held by Aperio Group Limited Liability. Aldebaran Financial, Tennessee-based fund reported 43,420 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 27,820 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Baupost Group Ma has invested 6.61% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Old West Inv Limited Liability Co owns 47,347 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.6% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 157,801 shares. Intll Gp invested in 4,878 shares.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.