Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Qv Investors Cut by $3.28 Million Its Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 241,469 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 68,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 808,289 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06M, down from 876,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 13.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 15,000 shares to 211,200 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 128,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

