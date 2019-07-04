Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.83 Million; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Position in Home Depot (HD) by $817,098

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 87,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 27,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,863 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, down from 312,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 221,021 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50M for 120.92 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 35,000 shares to 48,773 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 205,145 shares stake. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation has 6,538 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 0.85% or 46,626 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nomura stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Communication invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,883 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blair William Communication Il holds 0.6% or 515,343 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 4.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,419 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 2,680 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Lynch And Associate In invested in 0.21% or 3,325 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 182,758 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares to 79,576 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.