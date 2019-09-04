Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $567,072; Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holding by $659,535 as Shares Rose

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 8,240 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 147,880 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89M for 2.63 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.

