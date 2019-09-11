InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Comparing side by side

Both InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. 72 0.00 N/A 0.44 172.31 Snap Inc. 13 15.94 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InterXion Holding N.V. and Snap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2% Snap Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -39%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InterXion Holding N.V. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Snap Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Snap Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for InterXion Holding N.V. and Snap Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 Snap Inc. 1 10 8 2.42

InterXion Holding N.V. has an average target price of $78.75, and a 3.10% upside potential. Snap Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.47 average target price and a 7.58% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Snap Inc. appears more favorable than InterXion Holding N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of InterXion Holding N.V. shares and 33.7% of Snap Inc. shares. InterXion Holding N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Snap Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% Snap Inc. -4.6% 17.07% 50% 155.71% 36.92% 204.9%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Snap Inc.

Summary

InterXion Holding N.V. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Snap Inc.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.