Interxio (INXN) Holding Increased by Ubs Oconnor Llc; Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $1.40 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Interxio (INXN) by 263.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 76,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 billion, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Interxio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gol (Call) (GLD) by 70,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 71,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,938 shares, and cut its stake in Microsof (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $190.86M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $78.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 33,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.