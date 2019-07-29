Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.16 N/A 20.21 1.26 Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05

In table 1 we can see Interstate Power and Light Company and Pampa Energia S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pampa Energia S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Interstate Power and Light Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Interstate Power and Light Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pampa Energia S.A., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

Interstate Power and Light Company’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Competitively, Pampa Energia S.A.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Interstate Power and Light Company is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pampa Energia S.A. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Pampa Energia S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Interstate Power and Light Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interstate Power and Light Company and Pampa Energia S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 39.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29% Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company has 6.29% stronger performance while Pampa Energia S.A. has -27.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Interstate Power and Light Company.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.