Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Interstate Power and Light Company and Enel Chile S.A. Enel Chile S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Interstate Power and Light Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Interstate Power and Light Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Enel Chile S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Interstate Power and Light Company and Enel Chile S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

Interstate Power and Light Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enel Chile S.A. are 1 and 1 respectively. Enel Chile S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Interstate Power and Light Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Interstate Power and Light Company and Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 56.3% and 3.4% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company had bullish trend while Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Interstate Power and Light Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Enel Chile S.A.