Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.26 Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.70 N/A 1.03 7.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enel Americas S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Interstate Power and Light Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Interstate Power and Light Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enel Americas S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Interstate Power and Light Company’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Enel Americas S.A.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

Interstate Power and Light Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Enel Americas S.A. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares and 8.5% of Enel Americas S.A. shares. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A. has 62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29% Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company had bullish trend while Enel Americas S.A. had bearish trend.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.