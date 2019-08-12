Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

We are contrasting Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28 American Electric Power Company Inc. 85 2.82 N/A 4.11 21.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Interstate Power and Light Company and American Electric Power Company Inc. American Electric Power Company Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Interstate Power and Light Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Interstate Power and Light Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Interstate Power and Light Company and American Electric Power Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Interstate Power and Light Company’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.03 beta. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s 0.13 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Interstate Power and Light Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Electric Power Company Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Interstate Power and Light Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Interstate Power and Light Company and American Electric Power Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

American Electric Power Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus price target and a -2.19% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.3% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares and 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are American Electric Power Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company has weaker performance than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Interstate Power and Light Company.