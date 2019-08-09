Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.16 N/A 20.21 1.28 Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.73 N/A 4.12 21.05

Table 1 highlights Interstate Power and Light Company and Duke Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Duke Energy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Interstate Power and Light Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Interstate Power and Light Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Interstate Power and Light Company and Duke Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Interstate Power and Light Company has a 0.03 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Duke Energy Corporation has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interstate Power and Light Company. Its rival Duke Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Interstate Power and Light Company and Duke Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00

Duke Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $91.8 consensus price target and a 2.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Interstate Power and Light Company and Duke Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.3% and 62%. Competitively, Duke Energy Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company has stronger performance than Duke Energy Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Duke Energy Corporation beats Interstate Power and Light Company.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.