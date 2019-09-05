Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Comparing side by side

Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28 DTE Energy Company 127 1.75 N/A 6.06 20.98

Table 1 highlights Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DTE Energy Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Interstate Power and Light Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Interstate Power and Light Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Interstate Power and Light Company’s 0.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, DTE Energy Company has beta of 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interstate Power and Light Company. Its rival DTE Energy Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus target price of DTE Energy Company is $131.4, which is potential 0.66% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 56.3% and 74% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DTE Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company has weaker performance than DTE Energy Company

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Interstate Power and Light Company.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.