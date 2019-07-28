Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) Contrasting side by side

Both Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.16 N/A 20.21 1.26 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 55 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Interstate Power and Light Company and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 1.62% 0.78% 2.28% 2.65% 8.53% 7.9%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company’s stock price has smaller growth than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Summary

Interstate Power and Light Company beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT on 6 of the 8 factors.