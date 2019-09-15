Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49

Table 1 demonstrates Interstate Power and Light Company and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Interstate Power and Light Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Interstate Power and Light Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Interstate Power and Light Company’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.03 beta. In other hand, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Interstate Power and Light Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Interstate Power and Light Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interstate Power and Light Company and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are owned by institutional investors at 56.3% and 28.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company has weaker performance than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Interstate Power and Light Company on 6 of the 10 factors.