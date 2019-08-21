Intersect Ent (XENT) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Position by $320,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Value Declined, Pzena Investment Management Has Increased by $1.91 Million Its Stake

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 152,781 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 23/05/2018 – Automotive HVAC Market to Propel Growth Based on Initiatives Taken by Government to Revive Auto Industry Till 2022 l Million Insights; 05/05/2018 – Global Cryocooler Market – Scarcity of Helium to Propel Growth l Technavio; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel China to hasten reforms at home; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 22/05/2018 – Accelerated Transition from Private Car Ownership to Multimodal Mobility Use Helps Propel Global Mobility Services Market to $1 Trillion by 2025; 11/04/2018 – Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 24/05/2018 – XI: CHINA TO WORK WITH GERMANY TO PROPEL TIES TO NEW HEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 158,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.74M, up from 7.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 2.40M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 33,244 shares to 54,976 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd..

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.39 million shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $99.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 561,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).