Intersect Ent (XENT) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; Cibc Asset Management Position in Magna Intl (MGA) Has Cut by $52.82 Million as Share Value Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.55M, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc analyzed 24,400 shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The hedge fund held 263,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 287,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $516.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 184,245 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

