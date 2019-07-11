Intersect Ent (XENT) Holding Held by Healthcor Management Lp; As Rogers (ROG) Valuation Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lifted Holding by $3.61 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.18. About 81,732 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 102.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.69M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 239,537 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 10/04/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Ryan Gilbert, partner at Propel Venture Partners, which is indirectly a minority investor in Coinbase, said the SEC’s statement “could also be a precursor to some enforcement actions.”; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS STOPS PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100; 22/03/2018 – Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Developments in Water and Wastewater Industry to Propel Growth – Technavio; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road; 11/04/2018 – Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit; 06/03/2018 – Nutanix Fuels Channel Partners to Propel the Next Generation of Cloud Deployments

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05 million shares to 146,810 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 2.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intersect ENT, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of the Important July 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm â€“ XENT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XENT Shareholder Class Action Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Six Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT â€“ XENT – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT JULY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XENT Investor Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Seven Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT â€“ XENT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 18,146 shares to 22,365 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,543 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Corporation 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.