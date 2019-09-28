Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Both Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 17 -1.53 24.82M -0.90 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 0.00 44.93M -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Intersect ENT Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,387,173.40% -22.9% -19.9% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 5,463,942,600.02% -333.3% -188.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Intersect ENT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intersect ENT Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.00% for Intersect ENT Inc. with consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intersect ENT Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.4%. 2.8% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.