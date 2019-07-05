Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 29 6.14 N/A -0.90 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 1 17.84 N/A -7.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intersect ENT Inc. and Neovasc Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Neovasc Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential is 56.75% at a $34 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intersect ENT Inc. and Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.64% respectively. 2% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neovasc Inc. has 7.84% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07% Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. was less bearish than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Neovasc Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.